Jharkhand JAC class 9 result 2026 out: Check how to download scorecards at jacresults.com
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Class 9 Result 2026 on April 17 at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can check their scores online, via SMS, or DigiLocker and download their scorecards easily.
- The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially declared the Class 9 result 2026 today.
- Students who appeared for the examination can now check their scores online through the official websites.
- The result is also available through SMS and DigiLocker for easy access.
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The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially declared the Class 9 result 2026 today, April 17, 2026. Students who appeared for the examination can now check their scores online through the official websites. The result is also available through SMS and DigiLocker for easy access.
The Class 9 exams were conducted on March 6 and 7, 2026, across the state, with more than 4 lakh students participating. This year’s results have been prepared based on OMR sheet evaluation along with internal assessment marks.
Official Websites
jacresults.com
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
How to Check JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Online
Visit jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Click on “Class 9 Annual Exam Result 2026”
Enter your roll code and roll number
Fill in the captcha code
Submit and view your result
Download and save the scorecard
A direct link is also available on the official website for quick access.
How to Check via SMS
If the website is slow, students can also check their result via SMS:
Type: JAC9 (space) Roll Number
Send it to 5676750
The result will be received on the phone via SMS
How to Check via DigiLocker
Students can also download marksheets from DigiLocker:
Open the DigiLocker app or website
Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar
Search for Jharkhand Academic Council
Select Class 9 Marksheet 2026
Enter roll code and roll number
Download the document
Passing Criteria:
JAC follows a five-level grading system from A+ to D. Students must secure at least a ‘C’ grade in each subject to pass the exam. The online result is provisional, and original marksheets will be distributed by schools later.
Students are advised to carefully check all details in their scorecard and report any errors to their school authorities immediately.
With the Class 9 results now declared, students can easily access their scorecards online or through SMS and DigiLocker. They should download and keep a copy for future use while waiting for the official marksheet from their schools.
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