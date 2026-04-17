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NewsEducationJharkhand JAC class 9 results announced: Check grading system, minimum passing criteria, and important details
JAC BOARD RESULT 2026 OUT

Jharkhand JAC class 9 results announced: Check grading system, minimum passing criteria, and important details

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Class 9 results, and students can now check their scores online. The grading system follows A+ to D levels, with a minimum ‘C’ grade required to pass.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) follows a simple grading system for Class 9 students.
  • Instead of marks, students are given grades based on their performance.
  • Understanding this system is important for knowing whether a student has passed or failed the exam.
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Jharkhand JAC class 9 results announced: Check grading system, minimum passing criteria, and important details jac board result 2026 out

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) follows a simple grading system for Class 9 students. Instead of marks, students are given grades based on their performance. Understanding this system is important for knowing whether a student has passed or failed the exam.

JAC uses a five-level grading system that ranges from A+ to D. The grades are generally classified as A+ (Excellent), A (Very Good), B (Good), C (Average), and D (Marginal/Fail).

To pass the exam, students must secure at least a ‘C’ grade in each subject, which is usually equal to around 33% or above, depending on the subject and guidelines.

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Students should also remember that the results available online are only provisional. This means it is temporary and for immediate reference only. The final and official marksheets will be issued later by the schools.

After the result is released, students should carefully check all details on their scorecard, including name, marks, and grades. If there is any mistake, they must immediately inform their school authorities for correction.

How to Download Scorecard

Visit the official websites: jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Enter your roll code and roll number

Submit the details

Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future use

The JAC grading system helps evaluate students in a simple and structured way. While online results give quick access to scores, students must rely on the final marksheet issued by schools for official use and future academic purposes.

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Samta Pahuja

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