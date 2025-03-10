JIPMAT Application Window 2025 Closes Today At exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT- Check Steps To Apply Here

JIPMAT Application Window 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the JIPMAT 2025 application process on Monday, March 10, 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test should complete their applications on the official JIPMAT website at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT. Candidates can submit the application fee until March 11, 2025. The correction window for applications will be open from March 13 to March 15, 2025. As per the official notification, the exam is scheduled to take place on April 26, 2025.

JIPMAT Application Window 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed their 10+2 (XII/HSC) in arts, commerce, or science in 2023, 2024, or 2025. They should have passed the 10th-grade exam by 2021. Eligibility may vary for IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu, so applicants should check their websites.

The 10th and 12th-grade marks will be calculated as per the board's rules. If no specific rule exists, the total marks of all subjects will be considered.

The 10+2 exam must be from a recognized Central/State Board like CBSE, ICSE, or State Education Boards.

Exams from recognized boards or universities, including two-year pre-university or intermediate courses, are accepted.

NIOS and State Open School Boards' Senior Secondary Exams are valid if they include at least five subjects, including English.

JIPMAT Application Window 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official JIPMAT website at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT.

Click on the registration link and enter the required details to sign up.

Log in using your registered credentials.

Fill out the application form, pay the application fee, and submit it.

Download the submitted form and take a printout for future reference.

JIPMAT Application Window 2025: Application fees

General and OBC (NCL) category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000, while SC, ST, PwD, EWS, and Transgender applicants must pay Rs 1,000. For candidates applying from outside India, the fee is Rs 10,000. The payment can be made through Net Banking, Debit Card (excluding Master/Visa), Credit Card, or UPI.