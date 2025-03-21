JIPMAT Correction Window 2025 Closes Today At exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/- Steps To Edit Here

JIMAT Correction Window 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the JIPMAT 2025 correction window on March 21, 2025. Candidates who need to make changes to their application can access the correction link on the official JIPMAT website at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/. The correction window opened on March 19, 2025. The JIPMAT 2025 exam is scheduled for April 26, 2025, and will be held from 3 PM to 5:30 PM. It will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at various exam centers in India and abroad.

According to the official notice, candidates can make changes to details such as their name, father's name, mother's name, Class 10 and 12 qualification details, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category (PwD/PwBD), photograph, signature, and exam city preference. The notice also states that this is a one-time opportunity, so candidates should review their corrections carefully, as no further chances will be given. NTA will not allow any changes after the correction window closes. If any additional fee is required, candidates must pay it using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

JIMAT Correction Window 2025: Steps to edit here

Go to the official JIPMAT website at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT.

Click on the login link and enter your credentials.

Your application form will appear on the screen.

Review the form and make the necessary changes.

If required, complete the payment.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Print a copy for future reference.

The JIPMAT 2025 exam is scheduled for April 26, 2025. The exam city details will be announced later on the official website. It will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The exam will last 150 minutes, running from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. JIPMAT is a national-level entrance exam for admission to the five-year integrated management program at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu.