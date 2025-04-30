JIPMAT Provisional Answer Key 2025 Released At exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

JIPMAT Provisional Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the provisional answer key along with their recorded responses and the question paper through the official JIPMAT website, i.e. exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT.

This Computer Based Test (CBT) took place on 26th April, 2025 in a single shift across the 94 centres in 65 cities. Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can raise the objection from 30th April, 2025 to 2nd May, 2025.

JIPMAT Answer Key 2025: Steps to Check the Answer Key

Step 1- Go to the official JIPMAT website- exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT

Step 2- On the homepage, you will see the link of ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’, click on it.

Step 3- Enter the required login details like your application number, date of birth and security pin and submit it.

Step 4- After submission, click on the ‘View Answer Sheet’ and check your recorded responses.

Step 5- Check the questions and their answers along with your answers properly and select the question you wish to challenge.

Add if you wish to challenge then click on the “Challenge” button and select the question you want to challenge. Students must note that you are required to attack the accurate and valid supporting proofs in a single PDF to raise the objection and you will also have to pay the required amount of Rs. 200 per each question you challenge. After all the requests are submitted, the experts will review and the decision taken by them will be the final and final answer key will be released after this. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites for all the important updates.