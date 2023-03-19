topStoriesenglish2585379
NewsEducation
JIWAJI UNIVERSITY EXAM TIMETABLE

Jiwaji University UG Exam Time Table 2023 For BSc, BCom, BA Out On jiwaji.edu, Direct Link To Download Schedule Here

Jiwaji University exam timetable 2023 for BA, B.Sc and B.Com, B.Sc Home Science 3rd year is now available on the official website - jiwaji.edu, scroll down for the direct link to download the exam schedule.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 10:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Jiwaji University Exam Dates: The Jiwaji University, Gwalior has released the final year examination schedule for B.Sc, B.Com, BA and other courses. Students who are scheduled to appear for the Jiwaji University exam 2023 can now check and download the timetable for their respective courses from the official website of the university- jiwaji.edu. Students can download the timetable for Jiwaji University 2023 following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's How To Download Jiwaji University Examination Time Table 2023

Step 1: Visit the official site of Jiwaji Universit- jiwaji.edu

Step 2:  On the homepage, click on the link that reads

Step 3:  Jiwaji University Exam Schedule will appear on your screen, download it

Step 4: Check for the exam dates for your respective subjects, 

Step 5: Take a printout and save it for the future.

Jiwaji University Exam Time Table 2023 Direct Link 

According to the official schedule, the examinations for BA, B.Sc and B.Com, B.Sc Home Science 3rd year will begin on March 31, 2023, and will be concluded on April 19, 2023. Students who are scheduled to appear for the examinations are advised to download the admit card from the official website- jiwaji.edu

 

Jiwaji University Exam TimetableJU Guwaliorjiwaji admit cardjiwaji university admit card

