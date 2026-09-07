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J&K medical interns begin hunger strike over stipend increase demand

The interns said repeated discussions and assurances had failed to result in an official order regarding revision of the internship stipend, prompting them to escalate the protest.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 12:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
J&K medical interns begin hunger strike over stipend increase demand
Image Credit: ians

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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