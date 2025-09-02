J&K School Holidays: All Government, Private Schools Closed Due To Rains

All government and private schools in Jammu and Kashmir will stay closed on Tuesday due to continuous rainfall and weather alerts, the Directorate of School Education, Jammu announced in a late-night order. The heavy rains have also caused landslides in hilly areas. “In view of the weather alerts and incessant rainfall causing landslides in hilly areas, and in order to ensure the safety of students and staff, it is hereby ordered that all government and private schools across Jammu Division shall continue to remain closed on 02-09-2025. Additionally, it is directed that online classes be conducted wherever possible,” as per the order quoted by ANI.

The University of Jammu has also released a notice stating that all examinations scheduled for September 2, 3, and 4 have been postponed. The university informed that the revised dates will be announced later. Meanwhile, the regional meteorological department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall over most parts of Jammu Division on September 2 and 3.

Online classes due to ongoing heavy rainfall

Considering the current weather situation, the Directorate of School Education Jammu has advised schools to hold online classes wherever possible. The step aims to reduce interruptions to the academic calendar while ensuring the safety of students and staff. For parents, the closure of schools has come as a relief during the ongoing heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the areas affected by the cloudburst to review the damage and instructed officials to restore power, water supply, and communication lines at the earliest. He assured that alternative routes have been arranged to allow two-way traffic, while restoration work in the landslide-hit regions is expected to take around 20–25 days.

Heavy downpour in Gurugram

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed all schools in Gurugram to suspend physical classes on September 2. Schools have been advised to conduct online sessions instead, after the city received over 100 mm of rainfall in just four hours on Monday evening. Private companies and offices have also been urged to allow employees to work from home.