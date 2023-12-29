JKBOSE 11th Bi-Annual Result 2023 DECLARED At jkbose.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JKBOSE Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results for class 11th bi-annual private exams on December 29, 2023. Students can check their results on the official website jkbose.nic.in by entering their roll number and registration number. The board had previously released results for class 10th and 12th bi-annual private exams.

JKBOSE 11th Bi-Annual Result 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the official website: jkbose.nic.in

Navigate to the results tab on the homepage.

Click on the link for Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th) - Session Annual Private / Bi-Annual 2023.

Enter the roll number and registration number.

View and download the JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2023 bi-annual.

Save a hardcopy for future reference.

JKBOSE 11th Bi-Annual Result 2023: Details mentioned on marksheet

Name of Student

Roll number

Registration number

Subject-wise marks gained

Total marks obtained

Percentage

Division

Grade

Along with the results, provisional mark sheets for class 11th have also been issued. The JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2023 for Bi-annual Private was declared on December 21, 2023.