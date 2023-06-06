JKBOSE Board Result 2023: Jammu & Kashmir Board Class 12th Result To Be Released Soon At jkbose.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

JKBOSE Board Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE), will announce the results for Jammu and Kashmir's light zones and hard zones. According to local sources, the JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 will be issued next week, although officials are yet to confirm this. When they are announced, the results will be available on the official website, jkbose.nic.in, on that date.

According to local reports, the results of the annual regular examinations for the 12th class in the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory will be announced next week, while the results of the annual regular examinations for the 10th class will be announced later this month.

JKBOSE is expected to announce the results of the 10th, 11th, and 12th classes for both Jammu and Kashmir zones at the UT level for the first time.

JKBOSE Board Result 2023: Steps to download scorecard here

1. Visit the official website - jkbose.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the tab for Results.

3. A new page will open, click on the link for Class 12 Annual Regular Results - Kashmir Division.

4. Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details.

5. Your JKBOSE Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and take a printout for future references.

This year, 63,543 applicants appeared in the 10th, 67,456 in the 11th, and 67,433 in the 12th regular examinations in the harsh zones of Kashmir valley. The 12th Kashmir Division exams were held by JKBOSE from March 11, 2023 to May 15, 2023, while soft zones were held from March 8, 2023 to April 2, 2023.