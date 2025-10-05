JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025: Timetable Out For Annual Regular Session At jkbose.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has officially released the annual datesheet (Oct-Nov) sessions 2025 of the Kashmir province, including the district Kargil. All the students can now check their timetable through the official website, i.e. jkbose.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the exam will begin from 3rd November, 2025 and will end on 27th November, 2025. The first exam will be of Mathematics and end with Painting/ Art and Drawing Paper.

JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025: Steps To Download the Exam Timetable

Step 1: Go to official regional websites- jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Your class 10 exam date sheet will appear on your screen in PDF format.

Step 4: Check all the dates and download the PDF for future reference.

JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025: Complete Timetable

The exams will begin on 3rd November, 2025 with Mathematics.

On 7th November, 2025, the paper will be Social Science (History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster Management, Road Safety Education).

Science (Physics, Chemistry, Life Science) is scheduled for 11th November, 2025.

English will be held on 14th November, 2025.

On 17th November, 2025, students will appear for Urdu/Hindi.

Computer Science is set for 19th November, 2025.

Vocational Subjects (Health Care, Tourism and Hospitality, IT & ITES, Retail, Security, Agriculture, etc.) will take place on 21st November, 2025.

Home Science will be conducted on 23rd November, 2025.

On 24th November, 2025, the exam will be for Additional Optional Languages (Arabic, Kashmiri, Dogri, Bhoti, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Persian, Sanskrit).

Music is scheduled for 25th November, 2025.

The exams will conclude on 27th November, 2025 with Painting / Art & Drawing.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.