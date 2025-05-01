JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2025 DECLARED At jkbose.nic.in- Direct Link To Check Results Here

JKBSOE Class 10th Result 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 10 board exam results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Students who took the exams can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — jkresults.nic.in. This year, the Class 10 exams were held in two zones. For soft zone areas, exams were conducted from February 15 to March 19, while for hard zones, they were held from February 21 to March 24. A total of 1,45,671 students appeared for the exam. Out of these, 1,16,453 students passed, and 29,093 did not qualify. The overall pass percentage stands at 79.94 percent.

Once again, girls performed better than boys in the JKBOSE Class 10 results. The pass percentage for girls was 81.24, while boys recorded 78.74. Out of 70,244 girls who appeared for the exam, 57,063 passed. In comparison, 59,390 boys passed out of 75,427 who took the exam.

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2025: Here's how to check marks memo

Go to the official JKBOSE website: jkresults.nic.in Click on the link that says “Result of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th), Annual Regular 2025 (Jammu and Kashmir Division)” Enter your roll number and registration number in the required fields Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your result Download the result and take a printout for future use

JKBOSE 10th Result 2025: Steps to check via SMS

Type the message in this format: JKBOSE [Your Roll Number] Send it to 567675 You will receive your JKBOSE Class 10 result as an SMS on your mobile phone.

The JKBOSE Class 10 final exams for hard zone areas took place from February 21 to March 3, 2025.vOn the first day, students appeared for their additional or optional subjects such as Arabic, Kashmiri, Dogri, Bhoti, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Persian, or Sanskrit.vThe examinations concluded with the Painting, Art & Drawing paper.