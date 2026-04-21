JKBOSE class 10 result 2026 OUT: Check how to download scorecard at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 10 Result 2026. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results online - jkresults.nic.in and jkbose.jk.gov.in. To view the result, students need to enter their roll number and registration number.

How to Check JKBOSE 10th Result 2026

Follow these simple steps:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Visit the official website: jkresults.nic.in or jkbose.jk.gov.in

Click on the Class 10 Summer Zone Result 2026 link

Enter your roll number and registration number

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard and take a printout

Check Result Through SMS

Students who cannot access the internet can also check their results through SMS:

Type: JKBOSE10 <Roll Number>

Send it to 5676750

You will receive your result on your phone.

Details Mentioned on the Marksheet

The online marksheet will include:

Student’s name

Father’s name

Roll number and registration number

Subject-wise theory and practical marks

Total marks

Pass or fail status

Students should carefully check all details. If there is any mistake, they must contact their school principal for correction.

Re-evaluation and Updates

JKBOSE will soon release a separate notification for re-evaluation and scrutiny. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

Server Issues and Alternate Options

Due to heavy traffic on result day, the websites may slow down. To manage this, the board has provided:

Multiple official websites

SMS service for easy access

This ensures all students can check their results without difficulty.

What to Do After Results

After checking the results, students will start preparing for admission to Class 11 in streams like Science, Commerce, or Arts.

Students should:

Keep printed and digital copies of their marksheet

Save important documents like admit cards

Be ready for the admission and counseling process

Schools may verify details like marks and registration numbers during admission.

The declaration of the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 is an important step for students as they move ahead in their academic journey. Students should carefully check their results, keep all documents ready, and stay updated with official announcements. This is just the beginning of the next phase, with many opportunities ahead.