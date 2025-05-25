Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2906092https://zeenews.india.com/education/jkbose-class-11-result-2025-jammu-and-kashmir-board-result-declared-at-jkbose-nic-in-check-direct-link-details-about-revaluation-process-here-2906092.html
NewsEducation
JKBOSE CLASS 11 RESULT 2025

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2025: Jammu And Kashmir Board Result DECLARED At jkbose.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Details About Revaluation Process Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially announced the class 11 results at jkbose.nic.in. Scroll down to check more details. 

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: May 25, 2025, 03:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2025: Jammu And Kashmir Board Result DECLARED At jkbose.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Details About Revaluation Process Here JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2025

JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially announced the class 11 results on 24th May, 2025. All the students who have appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir class 11 examination can now check their results through the official websites, i.e. jkresults.nic.in and jkbose.nic.in. 

Students will be able to access their results through the official website by entering their roll number and registration number, these details will be available on their admit card. The JKBOSE Class 11th examination for soft zone took place from 18th February to 18th March, 2025 and the examination for hard zone were conducted from 22nd February to 25th March, 2025. 

JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2025; Direct Link To Download The Result

JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2025: How To Download The Result

Step 1- Go to the official JKBOSE website- jkresults.nic.in

Step 2- You will see the link of  JKBOSE Class 11th 2025 Result on the homepage, click on it. 

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login,

Step 4- Enter the required details of yours like your roll number and registration number correctly and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, JKBOSE Class 11th  Result will appear on your screen.

Step 6- Check your scores correctly and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your result for future reference. 

JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2025: Revaluation Process

If students are not satisfied with their results then they can apply for the re-evaluation. Students will have to pay the mandatory fee of Rs. 495 per subject and they can get their copy of the answer sheet by paying the fees of Rs. 255. Students who have scored less than 20 per cent are not eligible for the re-evaluation process. The schedule for the re-evaluation will be released soon. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK