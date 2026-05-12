JKBOSE class 11 result 2026 out at jkresults.nic.in, Check scorecards here

JKBOSE 11th result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 11 Result 2026 for students of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Candidates who have appeared for the JKBOSE examination can now access their scorecards through the board’s official website jkresults.nic.in

To check the JKBOSE class 11th results, students will need their roll number and registration details ready to check the results online.

Also Read: CBSE class 12 result 2026 LIVE

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Where to check JKBOSE 11th result 2026?

Students can check their results through the official JKBOSE portal at jkresults.nic.in. Students will need their login details, such as roll number and date of birth.

How to check JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026?

Students can follow these steps to download their marksheets:

Visit the official website — JKBOSE Official Website Click on the “JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026” link Enter roll number and registration number Click on the submit button The result will appear on the screen Download and print the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Details mentioned on the scorecard

The JKBOSE Class 11 marksheet will include:

Student’s name Roll number Registration number Father’s/Mother’s name Subject-wise marks Total marks obtained Grade/result status Division secured

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard. In case of discrepancies, they should immediately contact their respective schools or JKBOSE authorities.

JKBOSE Class 11th passing criteria

To qualify for the JKBOSE Class 11 examination, students are required to secure the minimum passing marks prescribed by the board in both theory and practical components, wherever applicable.

Candidates who fail to secure the required marks in one or more subjects may have to appear for supplementary or re-examinations as per JKBOSE guidelines. Schools are expected to begin the Class 12 academic session shortly after the declaration of results.

Students should note that the online marksheet is provisional in nature. The original marksheets and certificates will be distributed later through respective schools.