JKBOSE Class 11th Result Announced : Direct link available here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared the Class 11th Winter Zone Result 2025. Those students who have appeared for the exams can check their results at jkbose.jk.gov.in.

It has been advised by the board that students must check their JKBOSE Class 11 result through the official website only to avoid any misinformation and safeguard personal data.

As per the official figures, around 81,573 students appeared for the examination, while 67, 932 students cleared the test. However, the total outcome of the pass percentage remains 83.27 percent.

Along with this, JKBOSE has also activated the online application process for re-evaluation and photocopy of answer scripts for classes 10 and 12.

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026 – How to Download

Students who appeared for the JKBOSE Class 11 exam can visit the official website by following the steps given below -

Step 1 – Candidates need to visit the official website at jkbose.jk.gov.in.

Step 2 – Go to the result section or select the “JKBOSE Class 11 Winter Zone Result 2025” link on the homepage.

Step 3 – Enter Roll Number/Registration Number as mentioned on the admit card.

Step 4 – Submit the details to view the result.

Step 5 – Download and take a print of the result for future reference.



Students must note that the marksheet available online is only provisional in nature. The original marksheet, along with other documents, will be given in the respective schools; students are advised to collect it from there.

Also, those candidates who want to reevaluate their copies must complete the process by the deadline on the portal.