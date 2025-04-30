JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2025 DECLARED At jkbose.nic.in- Direct Link To Check Results Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially announced the Class 12 results for the academic session 2024–25. The results were declared today, April 30, 2025, and are now available on the official result portal jkresults.nic.in.

JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2025: Direct Link

How to Check JKBOSE Class 12 Results 2025

Students who appeared for the JKBOSE Class 12 board exams can check their results online by entering their roll number and registration number on the official website. Alternatively, students can also access their results by entering their name in the login window.

Exam Dates for Soft and Hard Zones

The JKBOSE board conducted the Class 12 exams from February 15 to March 17, 2025, for students in soft zone areas, and from February 20 to March 20, 2025, for those in hard zones. Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 19 for soft zones and from February 21 to March 24 for hard zones.

Over 2 Lakh Students Appear Annually

Each year, around 2 lakh students appear for the JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 exams. To pass the exams, students are required to score a minimum of 33% in each subject. Those failing to meet the minimum qualifying marks will have to appear for compartment exams, the dates of which will be announced soon.

Key Details to Verify on Your Marksheet

Once students access their scorecards, they are advised to check the following details carefully:

- Student’s roll number

- Parent’s names

- Registration number

- Name of the school

- Subject names and corresponding codes

- Marks obtained in each subject

- Total marks

- Grades

Division awarded

Any discrepancies must be reported immediately to the respective school authorities or JKBOSE officials.

JKBOSE Grading System 2025

The board follows a percentage-to-grade system for evaluation. The grading scheme is as follows:

75% and above: Grade A

60% to 74%: Grade B

52% to 59%: Grade C

45% to 51%: Grade D

33% to 44%: Grade E

15% to 32%: Grade F

Below 15%: Grade G

Next Steps for Students

Students who are unsatisfied with their results may soon be allowed to apply for re-evaluation or recounting. JKBOSE is expected to release details regarding the rechecking process, fees, and deadlines in the coming days.

Students and parents are advised to regularly monitor the board’s official website and social media channels for the latest updates and announcements related to compartment exams and the re-evaluation window.