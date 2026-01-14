JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT At jkbose.nic.in- Check Direct Link To Download Scorecards Here

JKBOSE Class 12th Result OUT: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the results for the Class 12th today, i.e. 14th January, 2026. All the students who have appeared for the class 10 for the October, November sessions will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. jkbose.nic.in.

Students will have to enter their roll number and registration number to access their result.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to Download the Mark sheet Here

Step 1: Visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘Secondary School Examination - Class 12th - Session Annual Private / Biannual 2025’, on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your roll number and registration number correctly.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your JKBOSE Class 12 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result then download it for future reference.

The JKBOSE Class 12 examination began on 8th November, 2025 and concluded on 3rd December, 2025. The first paper was general English and the last paper was a computer science examination. The result for JKBOSE Class 10 is already out. According to reports, the pass percentage of Class 10 JKBOSE is 84.04 per cent this year.

All the students and parents are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates