JKBOSE Result 2025: Jammu & Kashmir Class 12th Result Is Expected To Be Released Soon At jkbose.nic.in- Check Details Here

JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2025: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to release the class 12th board result 2025 soon. All the students who have appeared for the JKBOSE 2025 class 12th examination can check it through the official website, i.e. jkbose.nic.in and jkresults.nic.in.

This year, the examination for class 12th board examination of Jammu and Kashmir board took place from 20th February, 2025 to 20th March, 2025. Students should know that they need to achieve at least 33 percent marks in every subject and overall aggregate of all the subjects to consider passed in the class 12th board examination and if by chance someone fails in one or two subjects, they can simply appear for the compartment exam to improve their scores.

JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1- Go to the official website- jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2- On the homepage you will see the link similar to “JKBOSE Class 12 result 2025”, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4- Enter the required details such as your roll number and date of birth or anything that is required correctly to access the result.

Step 5- Your JK Board class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Check your result and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your mark sheet for future reference.

JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2025: Last Year Analysis

Last year, class 12th Jammu and Kashmir board results were declared on 6th June, 2024 and the overall pass percentage of 12th in 2024 stood at 74 percent. Total of 93,340 students have appeared for the examination out of which 69,385 have successfully cleared it. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.