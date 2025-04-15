JKCET 2025 Answer Key Released At jkbopee.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

JKCET 2025 Answer Key: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has officially released the answer key for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the JKCET 2025 can download the provisional answer key from the official JKBOPEE website, i.e. jkbopee.gov.in.

The JKCET is conducted for the students to take admission into the engineering degree programs in government and private institutions in Jammu and Kashmir. The examination took place on 12th April, 2025 from 10 AM to 1 PM. The test consists of 180 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry.

JKCET Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download the Answer Key

Step 1- Go to the official JKBOPEE website- jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2- You will see the “JKCET 2025 Answer Key” link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- Answer key will be displayed on your screen in a PDF format.

Step 4- Check and recheck everything properly.

Step 5- Calculate your expected scores according to the marking scheme.

Step 6- Download the PDF for future reference.

JKCET Answer Key 2025: Raise Objection

If any candidate finds discrepancies in the provisional answer key, they can raise the objection by providing the proper documents and evidence from the standard textbooks in a proper format given by the board. Additionally, candidates will have to pay the fees of Rs. 1000 per question. The forms to raise the objection are also available at the BOPEE offices in Jammu and Srinagar. The official notice said, “Based on the decision of subject experts, a revised answer key-if required-will be uploaded on the board’s website. No further representation will be entertained against the revised answer key”. After reviewing all the objections, the final answer key will be released later by JKBOPEE on the official website. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.