JKCET Admit Card 2025 Released At jkbopee.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JKCET Admit Card 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) released the JKCET 2025 admit card on Monday, April 7, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test can download their hall tickets from the official website: jkbopee.gov.in. To access the admit card, candidates must enter their Registration Number and Date of Birth. JKCET exam will be held on April 12, 2025. “The candidates are required to affix recent passport size photographs on Electronic Admit Card (if not available in Admit Card) downloaded by them from the official website of the BOPEE and they should carry along with them their Aadhar Card / Pan Card / Driving License / Passport / Photo ID issued by the concerned College / Employer ID in original positively for their identification," states the official website.

According to the official notice, candidates are not allowed to bring tabs, smartphones, mobile phones, pagers, Bluetooth devices, cameras, calculators, or any other electronic or communication devices to the exam centre. “The candidates should report to the examination Centre in time as per the above schedule. No candidate will be allowed to enter the Examination Hall after the prescribed time given above," added the official notification.

JKCET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: jkbopee.gov.in

On the homepage, find the Admit Card section and click on the link for JKCET 2025 hall tickets.

Enter your login details and submit.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future use.

The exam will be conducted in English only. It will have one paper with three sections: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Each section will have 60 questions, making a total of 180 questions. The exam will last for 3 hours and will consist of multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted