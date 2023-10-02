JKPSC AE Answer Key 2023 Released At jkpsc.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JKPSC AE Answer Key 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, JKPSC, has issued the preliminary answer key for Assistant Engineer (AE) today, October 2, 2023. Candidates who took the exam can access the answer key pdf on the official website - jkpsc.nic.in. The written exam was held today, October 2, 2023. The tentative answer keys have been posted on the website, and applicants can object to them between October 3, 2023, and October 5, 2023.

"The candidates are advised to refer to Question Booklet (Series A) to match the corresponding question(s) in their respective Question Booklet Series and if any candidate feels that the key to any of the question(s) is/are wrong, he/she may represent on prescribed format/proforma annexed as Annexure-A along with the documentary proof/evidence (hard coples only) and fee of Rs.500/- per question in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favor of COE (refundable In case of genuine/correct representation) to the Controller of Examinations, Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission, from Tuesday I.e. 03.10.2023 to 05.10.2023." reads the official notice.

JKPSC AE Answer Key 2023: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website (jkpsc.nic.in).

2. Navigate to the Assistant Engineer (Civil) answer key link.

3. The answer key pdf will be downloaded automatically to your laptop/mobile device.

4. Read the pdf and then fill out the objection form included in the document.

5. Send to the specified address

JKPSC AE Answer Key 2023; direct link here

Candidates should be aware that the commission will not receive any objections from them after October 5, 2023, at 5 p.m.