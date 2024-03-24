JKPSC CCE Mains 2023 Admit Cards OUT At jkpsc.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

JKPSC CCE 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE Mains) 2023. Scheduled to take place from March 26 to April 3, this examination will host a total of 2,256 qualified candidates. Split into two shifts, the first session will run from 10 am to 1 pm, while the second session will commence from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Aspiring candidates are advised to navigate to the official website at jkpsc.nic.in to procure their JKPSC CCE mains exam admit cards.

To access their admit cards, candidates will need to utilize their login credentials, including their application number and date of birth. The admit card for JKPSC CCE mains exam 2023 will encompass vital details such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, timing, exam center address, photograph, signature, and instructions to be adhered to during the examination.

JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of JKPSC, jkpsc.nic.in.

- Navigate to the homepage and locate the link for JKPSC CCE mains admit card 2023.

- Upon clicking, a new window will prompt you to enter your login credentials.

- Once authenticated, the JKPSC CCE admit card will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the admit card and ensure to retain printouts for future reference.

By adhering to these instructions, candidates can seamlessly access their admit cards and prepare for the forthcoming examination. Following the mains exam, successful candidates will proceed to the interview round. Ultimately, the final selection will be determined based on candidates' performance across the prelims exam, mains exam, and interview.