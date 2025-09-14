JKSET Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon At jujkset.in- Check Details Here

JKSET Answer Key 2025: The university of Jammu is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Jammu and Kashmir State Eligibility Test (JKSET) soon. According to the media reports, it is expected to be announced tomorrow. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their answer key from the official website, i.e. jujkset.in.

The official notice said, “The agency shall be uploading the Provisional Answer Keys of different subjects on the JKSET Website www.jujkset. in as per the given schedule”.

Candidates will have to enter their roll number and registered mobile number to access their provisional answer key. Also, candidates must note that this will be the provisional answer key and not the final. And if they are not satisfied with the answer key then the university will give them a chance to raise the objection against it but they will have to pay the fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged but the fee will be non-refundable. Fees can be paid using online payment methods like debit card, credit card or net banking. Additionally, candidates will also have to attach the supporting documents for the questions they raised.

JKSET Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download the Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website- jujkset.in

Step 2: You will find the link titled ‘JKSET Answer Key 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your roll number and registered number correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your provisional answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the answers and then download it for future reference.

Step 7: Select the question you want to raise objections for if any.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

