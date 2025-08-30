JKSSB JE 2025 Postponed, Official Notice Released At jkssb.nic.in- Check Details Here

JKSSB JE 2025 Postponed: Jammu And Kashmir Services Selection Board has officially postponed the JKSSB JE 2025. The exam which was scheduled to take place on 7th September of Junior Engineer (Civil) is now postponed. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can check the official notice on the website, i.e. jkssb.nic.in.

The board has postponed the exam because of prevailing weather conditions and have not announced any new dates yet. The board is expected to announce the updates schedule soon.

"It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned candidates that the OMR Based Examination for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), advertised vide Notification No. 03 of 2025 dated 24.04.2025, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 31.08.2025 and was rescheduled on 07.09.2025, is hereby postponed due to prevailing weather conditions. The fresh date of the said examination shall be notified separately in due course of time. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official Website of the Board for further updates”, says the official notice.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Initially the exam was scheduled for 31st August, 2025 then it was postponed to 7th September, 2025 so this is not the first time the exam is being postponed due to weather conditions.

Also Read: CBSE Invites Students From Classes 9 to 12 To Participate In Its Podcasts And Social Media Initiatives

The JKSSB JE examination will be conducted in an objective, multiple-choice format, with all questions set in English only. A negative marking system will apply, where one-fourth of the allotted marks will be deducted for each incorrect response

“The fresh date of the said examination shall be notified separately in due course of time. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official Website of the Board for further updates”, added the notice. Hence all the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2025: Deadline For Round 1 Resignation Extended Till September 3- Check Details Here