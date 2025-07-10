JNU Admission 2025 Begins For UG, COP Courses At jnuee.jnu.ac.in- Check Details Here

JNU Admission 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has officially started the online application process for the admission to its undergraduate (UG) and certificate of Proficiency (COP) programs for 2025-2026 academic session after the release of the CUET-UG 2025 results.

According to the official notice, the last date to apply for the JNU Admission is 15th July, 2025, 11:50 PM. All the candidates who are interested and eligible can apply through the official website, i.e. jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Candidates must know that those who appeared for the CUET UG will be eligible for the admission and they will have to enter their CUET application number and date of birth to login in.

JNU Admission 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: Now go to the candidate login and enter your NTA Application number and date of birth to login in.

Step 3: Select the UG or COP course of yours.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your name, address, mobile number and email correctly.

Step 5: Now upload all the required documents like your class 10th and 12th mark sheet along with your photographs and signature according to the instructions provided.

Step 6: Pay the pre-admission application fees which is Rs. 313 for UG and Rs. 264 for COP and that needs to be paid online.

Step 7: Re-check all the details and submit the form, then download it for future reference.

Candidates will be able to correct any mistakes in their application form from July 16 to 17. The first merit list for JNU admissions is scheduled to be published on July 23, 2025. Shortlisted students must log in to the official website between July 23 and 25 to complete the fee payment and document verification process.

For B.Tech admissions, selection will be based on JEE Main scores, and seat allotment will be carried out through either the JoSAA or DASA counselling process. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.