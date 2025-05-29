Advertisement
JNU PG ADMISSION 2025

JNU PG Admission 2025 Begins At jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Apply Till June 16- Check Steps To Apply, Eligibility Criteria Here

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the application process for the admission into the postgraduate (PG) programmes at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Scroll down to check more details.

JNU PG Admission 2025: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the application process for the admission into the postgraduate (PG) programmes for the academic year 2025. All the interested candidates who have appeared for the CUET PG examination can apply through the official website, i.e. jnuee.jnu.ac.in. 

The Application window to apply to take admission into the JNU is open now. The application started on 23rd May, 2025 and it will end on 16th June, 2025 till 11:50 PM. University will release the first list on 27th June, 2025.

JNU Admission 2025; Direct Link of the Admission Forms

JNU PG Admission 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in. 

Step 2: You will see the links of registration forms 2025-26 of all the courses on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: First register yourself and then login into the account using the registered details.

Step 4: Fill the application form with your personal and academic details correctly.

Step 5: Upload the required documents according to the mentioned instructions. 

Step 6: Re-check all the details and pay the application fees in online mode. 

Step 7: After submission, save the copy of application form for future reference. 

JNU PG Admission 2025: Important Dates

Application window will close on 16th June, 2025 and the window for the application correction will be opened on 17th and 18th June. The first merit list will be released on 27th June while the second merit list will be released on 5th July, 2025, third merit list will be out on 14th July, 2025. Then physical verification will take place on 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 28th, 29yh July. And the admissions are expected to be done by 14th August, 2025. 

JNU PG Admission 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The scores of CUET PG will be considered for admissions in the courses like MA, PG Diplomas, ADOP, MSc, MCA, MPH, MTech (excluding MTech in Computer Science and Engineering, and Electronics and Communication Engineering). And scores of GAT-B will be considered for the admissions into the MSc in Biotechnology and MSc in Computational Biology while the scores of GATE will be considered for the MTech in Computer Science and Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering (School of Engineering) will be conducted through Centralized Counselling for MTech (CCMT).

