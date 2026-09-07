/JNU Professor accused of sexual harassment, offering extra marks for favour

At least 10 students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have registered complaints against a professor, accusing him of sexual harassment. The allegations included offer of extra marks in exchange for sexual favours.
The complaints were submitted to the university's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) around a month ago, and the panel has since begun a formal inquiry into the allegations.
According to the complaints, the professor allegedly summoned students to meetings at his on-campus residence, where they were subjected to inappropriate behaviour and unwanted sexual advances.
Some students have also alleged that the professor made vulgar and objectionable remarks during regular classes.
Sources say the matter came to wider notice after senior students came forward with similar accounts, following an initial complaint against the professor.
The ICC is expected to record statements from the complainants as well as the accused professor as part of its investigation, and officials say more complaints could surface as the inquiry progresses, including from former students.
As of now, no police complaint has been filed in connection with the case, according to Delhi Police. The matter remains under examination through the university's internal mechanism, set up under the Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment Act.
The JNU Vice-Chancellor's office has not issued an official statement on the allegations so far, and student representatives on the ICC have declined to comment, citing confidentiality obligations tied to the ongoing proceedings.
The allegations against the professor have not been independently verified and remain under inquiry.
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