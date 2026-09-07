Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /JNU Professor accused of sexual harassment, offering extra marks for favour

JNU Professor accused of sexual harassment, offering extra marks for favour

Some students have also alleged that the professor made vulgar and objectionable remarks during regular classes.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 12:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
JNU Professor accused of sexual harassment, offering extra marks for favour

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
JNU Professor accused of sexual harassment, offering extra marks for favour
2
3
4
5