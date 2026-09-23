/JNU student alleges harassment near Tapti Hostel, Delhi Police steps in

A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student reported being allegedly harassed by two youths near Tapti Hostel on the university campus late Monday night. According to the information, the student was returning to her hostel from Sabarmati Dhaba when the two youths, who were sitting in a car near Tapti Hostel, allegedly offered her to sit in the car and have alcohol with them. The student alleged that she was also harassed by the two men during the incident.