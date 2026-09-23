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JNU student alleges harassment near Tapti Hostel, Delhi Police steps in

The student subsequently informed a security guard on the campus, following which local police immediately reached the spot. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 01:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
JNU student alleges harassment near Tapti Hostel, Delhi Police steps in

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JNU student alleges harassment near Tapti Hostel, Delhi Police steps in
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