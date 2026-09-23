/JNV admission 2027: From free education to entrance test; Check how to apply for class 9 and 11

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has started the application process for admission to Class 9 and Class 11 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) for the year 2027. Interested students can apply online before the last date, September 30, 2026.
As per the official notification, the selection test for Class 9 admission will be held on April 10, 2027, at JNVs in the respective districts. The lateral entry test for Class 11, conducted to fill vacant seats, will also take place on the same date.
JNVs are CBSE-affiliated and free, covering boarding, lodging, uniforms, and textbooks. There's a catch for older students, though: anyone in Classes 9 through 12 pays ₹600 a month as Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi (VVN).
You need to live in the district you're applying to
You should currently be in Class 8, for the 2026-27 session, at a government-recognised school in that
same district
Born between May 1, 2012 and July 31, 2014; that's the window
Your district of residence and your school's district have to match
Already passed Class 7 in an earlier year? You're not eligible, unfortunately
Indian nationals currently studying Class 10 in India; that's the basic requirement
Born between June 1, 2010 and July 31, 2012
Must be enrolled in Class 10 for the 2026-27 session at a recognised school
If you finished Class 10 in an earlier session, you won't qualify
The Lateral Entry Selection Test 2027 results are expected around May or June 2027. Once they're out, candidates can pull up their scorecards on the application portal.
Students interested in studying at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas should complete their application process before the deadline. These schools offer quality education along with residential facilities, making them a great opportunity for eligible candidates.
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