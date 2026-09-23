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JNV admission 2027: From free education to entrance test; Check how to apply for class 9 and 11

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has opened applications for Class 9 and 11 admissions for 2027, with the last date set as September 30, 2026. Eligible students must appear for the selection test scheduled on April 10, 2027.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 04:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
JNV admission 2027: From free education to entrance test; Check how to apply for class 9 and 11
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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