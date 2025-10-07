JNVST Admission 2026: Class 9th, 11th Registration Ends Today At navodaya.gov.in- Check Eligibility And Steps To Apply Here

JNVST Admission 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the registration window for JNVST Class 9 and 11 admissions for the 2026 session on October 7, 2025. Students and parents who wish to apply can access the registration link on the official website — navodaya.gov.in. The selection test is scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 2026.

JNVST Admission 2026: Eligibility Criteria

For Class 9: Candidates must be bona fide residents of the district where they are applying and should currently reside there. Their date of birth should fall between May 1, 2011, and July 31, 2013 (both dates inclusive). Detailed eligibility criteria are available in the official prospectus.

For Class 11: Applicants must be studying in Class 10 during the 2025–26 academic session (April 2025–March 2026) or the 2025 session (January–December 2025) in a government or government-recognized school affiliated with CBSE, any State Education Board, or another recognized board, located in the same district as the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. The candidate’s date of birth should be between June 1, 2009, and July 31, 2011 (both dates inclusive).

JNVST Admission 2026: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti — navodaya.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the links for JNVST Class 9 or Class 11 Admission 2026. A new page will appear where candidates need to enter their registration details. After completing the registration, fill in the application form carefully. Pay the required application fee, if applicable. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

The JNVST 2026 result will include information such as the allotted stream, selected Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), and the merit list of shortlisted students. Registered candidates can check their results through the respective JNV, the offices of the District Education Officer, District Magistrate, Deputy Commissioner, the regional Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, or the official website — navodaya.gov.in. Additionally, JNV principals will receive the list of selected students via SMS, followed by an official communication through speed post.

Only students currently studying in Classes 8 and 10 during the 2025–26 academic session in a government or government-recognised school within the same district as the JNV are eligible to appear for the JNVST 2026 exam. For Class 9 admission, candidates from all categories must be born between May 1, 2011, and July 31, 2013 (both dates inclusive). Students who have already passed Class 8 or 10 in previous academic years are not eligible to apply.