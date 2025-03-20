JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2025 Released At navodaya.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2025: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued the admit card for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025. Students seeking admission to Class 6 in the winter-bound session can download their admit cards from the official website, navodaya.gov.in. To access the admit card, candidates must enter their registration number, date of birth, and captcha code on the portal. The JNVST Phase 2 exam will take place on April 12, 2025, at multiple centers nationwide. The exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode in a single shift from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Differently-abled (Divyang) candidates will be given an additional 40 minutes to complete the exam.

At present, there are 653 Navodaya Vidyalayas across 27 states and 8 union territories. Each school can admit up to 80 students in Class 6, and all admissions are based on the entrance exam. The selection test results are expected to be announced in March 2025 for summer-bound JNVs and in May 2025 for winter-bound JNVs.

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at navodaya.gov.in.

Click on the JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2025 Phase 2 Exam link available on the homepage.

Enter your login details and click on the Submit button.

Access your account by logging in.

Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern

The exam includes three sections: Mental Ability, Arithmetic, and Language. It comprises a total of 80 objective-type questions, carrying a total of 100 marks. The Mental Ability section has the most questions, with 40, while the Arithmetic and Language sections each contain 20 questions. The weightage of these sections is 50 percent , 25 percent , and 25 percent , respectively. Students will receive 1.25 marks for each correct answer, and there is no negative marking for incorrect responses.