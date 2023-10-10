JNVST Class 6 Phase 1 Exam Admit Card 2023 Released At navodaya.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps Here

JNVST Admit Card 2023: The JNVST Admit Card for Phase 1 of the JNV Class 6th selection test has been issued. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has given admission cards to students who will take the Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance test 2023. Students can view and download their admission cards by visiting the official website atnavodaya.gov.in. Candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth to gain access.

The JNVST Class 6 entrance exam will be held on November 4, 2023. The exam will be held in a single session from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to the exam schedule. It is recommended that you verify your admit card for reporting and exam times. Students who have completed class 5 in any government-recognized school in the same district between the 1st of May 2012 and the 31st of July 2014 are eligible to take the exam.

JNVST Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website (navodaya.gov.in).

2. On the new website, click on the JNVST admit card link, which says, "Click here to download the admit cards only for registered candidates for Class VI JNVST-2024 (Phase-I) for winter bound JNVS scheduled on November 4th, 2023."

3. A new login page would be displayed.

4. Enter your registration number and birth date.

5. Obtain and download the admission card

6. Print a copy for future reference

It is mandatory for candidates to print their admit cards after downloading them. The admit card, as well as an ID proof and any other documents requested, must be brought to the exam centre.