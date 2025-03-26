JNVST Result 2025: Class 6th, 9th Result Released At navodaya.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

JNVST Result 2025: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the JNVST Result 2025 for Class 6 and Class 9. Students who took the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test can check their results on the official website at navodaya.gov.in. The results for the Class 6 summer-bound exam and the Class 9 selection test are now available. To access their results, candidates must enter their roll number and date of birth. The JNVST exam was conducted in pen-and-paper mode in a single shift from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The test included three sections: mental ability, arithmetic, and language. It had a total of 80 objective-type questions, carrying a maximum of 100 marks.

JNVST Result 2025: Marking scheme

The mental ability section had the most questions, with a total of 40, while the arithmetic and language sections each had 20 questions. The weightage for these sections was 50%, 25%, and 25%, respectively. According to the marking scheme, students earned 1.25 marks for every correct answer. There was no negative marking for incorrect responses.

JNVST Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official NVS website at navodaya.gov.in.

Click on the link for the Class 6 or Class 9 selection test result on the homepage.

A new page will appear where you need to enter your login details.

Submit the information to view your result.

Check your result and download the page.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

JNVST Result 2025: Documents required

Educational certificates

Residence certificate

Proofs of eligibility

Birth certificate

Category certificate (if applicable)

Disability certificate (if applicable)

There are currently 653 Navodaya Vidyalayas across 27 states and 8 union territories. Each school can admit up to 80 students in Class 6, and all admissions are based on the entrance exam. The selection test results for winter-bound JNVs are expected to be announced by May 2025. Students who qualify will move on to the Phase 2 exam, scheduled for April 12, 2025, at various centers across the country.