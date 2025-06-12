JoSAA Counseling 2025: Registration Ends Today At josaa.nic.in- Check Counseling Schedule Here

JoSAA Counseling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will end the registration for the JoSAA counselling 2025 today, i.e. 12th June, 2025. All the candidates who are interested in registering themselves for the counseling process can apply from the official website, i.e. josaa.nic.in till 5 PM today.

JoSAA is a counselling process which is conducted for the seat allotment of the candidates. Around 127 institutions take part across the country, in which 23 are Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 26 Indian Institutes of Information technology (IIITs) and more.

JoSAA Counseling 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- josaa.nic.in

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened where candidates will have to register themselves using their contact details.

Step 4: After registration is done, login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application by entering your correct personal and academic information.

Step 6: Pay the required application fees to complete the procedure.

Step 7: Recheck the details and submit the form, download the page for future reference.

JoSAA Counseling 2025: Schedule and Important Dates

The registration and choice locking process concludes on June 12 at 5 PM. The seat allocation results for Round 1 will be announced on June 14 at 10 AM, followed by Round 2 results on June 21 at 5 PM. Round 3 seat allocation results will be declared on June 28 at 5 PM, and Round 4 results will be released on July 4 at 5 PM. The Round 5 seat allocation results are scheduled for July 10 at 5 PM. Finally, the seat allocation for the final round, specifically for IITs, will be announced on July 16 at 5 PM. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.