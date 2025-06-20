JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 1 Reporting Deadline Extended Till June 22 At josaa.nic.in- Check Details Here

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially extended the deadline for online reporting and fee payment of counselling 2025 till 22nd June, 2025. All the candidates who are participating in the counseling process can now check their schedule on the official website, i.e. josaa.nic.in.

As mentioned in the official notice, the updated schedule of next rounds will be uploaded soon on the official website. “The last date for online reporting (submit willingness, upload documents, fee payment) for Round 1 is extended till 5pm on June 22nd 2025 (Sunday). Candidates who have been allotted a seat in Round 1 and did not complete the online reporting process, can now submit their willingness (Freeze/Float/Slide), upload all the necessary documents and pay the Seat Acceptance Fee till the above mentioned deadline," said the official notice.

The result for round 1 seat allotment was released on 14th June, 2025. JoSAA Counselling is conducted for students to take admission into the 62,853 BTech seat across many universities, which includes, 18160 seats in IITs, 24525 in NITs, 9940 in NITs and 10228 in other-GFTIs.

JoSAA Counselling Process 2025: Online Reporting Procedure

All the candidates who have paid the Seat Acceptance Fee via pre-payment option must decide if they want to freeze, float or slide the allotted seat and upload all the required documents. And if they fail to upload the documents then their provisionally allotted seat will be cancelled and they won’t be allowed to sit in further rounds.

Candidates who have uploaded their documents using the Pre-Allotment Document Upload option must ensure they review and submit them by completing all pending steps. Failure to do so by the deadline will result in cancellation of the provisionally allotted seat, and the candidate will be excluded from seat allocation in future rounds.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to choose if they want to freeze, float or slide their seat and upload all the relevant documents along with the payment of seat acceptance fee within the deadline or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the next rounds.