JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At josaa.nic.in- Check Direct Link, List Of Documents Required

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the Round 1 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2025. Students who want admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other top engineering colleges can now check which course and college they have been allotted. The result is available on the official website — josaa.nic.in. This is a key step for candidates who cleared the JEE Advanced or JEE Main exams and filled in their choices earlier. The seat allotment has been done based on the candidate's rank, category, and preferences.

JoSAA has also published the opening and closing ranks for different courses along with the allotment results. Candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and upload the required documents within the given deadline.

Candidates allotted a seat can complete the online reporting process — including fee payment and document upload — between June 14 and June 18, 2025. The final date to submit the fee is June 18. Any issues related to fee payments made before the deadline will be resolved by June 19, 2025, and the last date to respond to queries is June 20, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Documents required

– JEE Main 2025 Admit Card

– JEE Advanced Admit Card

– Provisional Seat Allotment Letter

– Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and a valid birth certificate

– Photo ID proof

– Three recent passport-sized photographs

– Medical Certificate

– Category Certificate (if applicable)

– PwD Certificate (if applicable)

– PIO Card or OCI Certificate (if applicable)

– Printed copy of final seat allotment choices

– Proof of seat acceptance fee payment via SBI Net Banking or e-challan

This year, JoSAA is conducting counselling for admission to a total of 62,853 B.Tech seats across various institutions. The seat distribution includes 18,160 seats in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 24,525 seats in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 9,940 seats in Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and 10,228 seats in other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).