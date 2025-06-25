JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today At josaa.nic.in- Check Details Here

JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the Round 2 allotment result today, i.e. 25th June, 2025 at 5 PM. All the candidates who are participating in the counselling process will be able to check the allotment status on the official website, i.e. josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025: Important Dates

The Round 2 seat allocation result will be declared on June 25, 2025. Candidates allotted seats in this round must complete the online reporting process between June 25 and June 29, 2025. The last date to pay the admission fee for Round 2 is also June 29. Following this, the Round 3 seat allocation result will be announced on July 2, 2025. Candidates must complete online reporting for Round 3 from July 2 to July 4, with the final date for fee payment being July 4, 2025. The Round 4 seat allocation result is scheduled to be released on July 6, 2025.

JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘View Seat Allocation-2’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your application number and password correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: Your JoSAA round 2 seat allotment result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your result and download it for future use.

This year, JoSAA is conducting counselling for admission to a total of 62,853 B.Tech seats across various institutions. The seat distribution includes 18,160 seats in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 24,525 seats in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 9,940 seats in Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and 10,228 seats in other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.