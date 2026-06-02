JoSAA Counselling 2026 begins today; Check registration process, eligibility, fees and documents required

JoSAA counselling 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start the registration and choice-filling process for JoSAA Counselling 2026 from today, June 2, 2026 at josaa.nic.in.

The counselling process is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Also Read: JEE Advanced result 2026: JoSAA counselling, rank list and next steps explained

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Those candidates who are eligible can complete the registration process through the official JoSAA portal. Candidates who have qualified JEE Main 2026 or JEE Advanced 2026 can participate in the counselling process.

How to register for JoSAA counselling 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Visit the official JoSAA website.

Log in using JEE Main or JEE Advanced credentials.

Verify personal and academic details displayed on the portal.

Fill in preferred institutes and branches in order of priority.

Save and lock choices before the deadline.

Download and keep a copy of the submitted choices for future reference.

JoSAA counselling fee

There is no registration fee for participating in JoSAA counselling. However, candidates who receive a seat allotment must pay the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) to confirm their admission.

According to available information, the expected seat acceptance fee is:

General, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates: ₹30,000–₹35,000

SC, ST and PwD candidates: ₹15,000

The fee can be paid through online modes such as debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI or e-challan.

Important documents required

Candidates are advised to keep the following documents ready for registration and online reporting:

Class 10 certificate or marksheet

Class 12 marksheet and passing certificate

JEE Main 2026 scorecard

JEE Advanced 2026 scorecard (for IIT admissions)

Category certificate, if applicable

PwD certificate, if applicable

Passport-size photographs

Valid photo identity proof such as Aadhaar card

Seat allotment letter (after allotment)

Also Read: Missed out on IITs and NITs: These 10 government engineering colleges are worth considering for BTech opportunities

JoSAA seat allotment process

JoSAA will conduct multiple rounds of seat allotment based on candidates' ranks, category, seat availability and choices filled during counselling.

After receiving a seat, candidates can choose among the 'Freeze', 'Float' and 'Slide' options depending on whether they wish to retain or upgrade their allotted seat in subsequent rounds.

Students are also advised to regularly check the portal for counselling schedules, seat allotment results, document verification updates and other important announcements.