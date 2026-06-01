JoSAA counselling 2026: Registration begins tomorrow at jeeadv.nic.in; check steps, eligibility, fee here

JoSAA counselling 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has declared JEE Advanced result 2026 at jeeadv.nic.in. As per the official notification, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Counselling 2026 process is set to begin tomorrow, marking the next crucial phase for candidates who have qualified in JEE Advanced 2026 and JEE Main 2026.

Also Read: JEE Advanced result 2026 out today; Check when and where to download rank card

Alongside the counselling process, registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 has also commenced on the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in.

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JoSAA Counselling 2026: Official website

Candidates can visit the following websites for update regarding the counselling process

JEE Advanced: jeeadv.ac.in

JoSAA Counselling: josaa.nic.in

JoSAA counselling 2026 registration

According to the official schedule, JoSAA counselling registration and choice filling will begin from June 2, 2026, through the official portal, josaa.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified JEE Advanced or secured eligible ranks in JEE Main can participate in the centralised admission process.

JoSAA conducts the admission process for:

23 IITs

31 NITs

26 IIITs

Several Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)

The counselling process will include registration, choice filling, mock seat allotments, seat allocation rounds, document verification, fee payment, and final admission confirmation.

Also Read: JoSAA counselling 2026 explained

How to register for JoSAA Counselling 2026

In order to register for the JosSAA counselling process, candidates need to follow the steps given below

Visit the official JoSAA website.

Log in using JEE Main or JEE Advanced credentials.

Complete registration.

Fill and arrange institute and course preferences.

Lock choices before the deadline.

Participate in mock seat allotments.

Check seat allocation results after each round.

Complete fee payment and document verification if allotted a seat.

JoSAA counselling 2026 eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a valid JEE Main 2026 rank for admission to NITs, IIITs, IIEST, and GFTIs.

A valid JEE Advanced 2026 rank is mandatory for admission to IITs.

Applicants must have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) from a recognized board.

Physics and Mathematics must be compulsory subjects in the qualifying examination.

General, OBC-NCL, and EWS candidates must secure 75% aggregate marks in Class 12 or be in the top 20 percentile of their respective board.

SC, ST, and PwD candidates must secure 65% aggregate marks in Class 12 or be in the top 20 percentile of their board.

Candidates must satisfy all category-wise, age-limit, and institute-specific admission requirements prescribed by JoSAA and participating institutes.

JoSAA counselling 2026 fee

Candidates must know that the fee must be paid after a seat is allotted to them in order to confirm acceptance. The Seat Acceptance Fee is adjusted against the final admission fee at the allotted institute.

For NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs, candidates may also need to pay a Partial Admission Fee (PAF) during later stages of counselling. Payment can be made online through the official JoSAA counselling portal. ₹35,000 Seat Acceptance Fee for General, OBC-NCL, and EWS candidates. ₹15,000 Seat Acceptance Fee for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.