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NewsEducationJoSAA Counselling 2026: What happens if multiple candidates get same rank?
JOSAA COUNSELLING 2026

JoSAA Counselling 2026: What happens if multiple candidates get same rank?

JoSAA Counselling 2026: Candidates seeking admission to engineering institutes through JEE Main and JEE Advanced scores can refer to this article to understand the admission policy in cases where multiple candidates secure the same rank.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2026, 12:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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JoSAA Counselling 2026: What happens if multiple candidates get same rank?

JoSAA Counselling 2026: The JoSAA Counselling 2026 process commenced on June 2, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to engineering institutes through JEE Main and JEE Advanced scores can refer to this article to understand the admission policy in case where multiple candidates secure the same rank.

Also Read: JEE Advanced result 2026: JoSAA counselling, rank list and next steps explained

As per the latest admission guidelines, students who have secured the same category-wise rank in the admission process will not be denied a seat due to limited availability,

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Authorities have clarified that all candidates sharing the same rank will be accommodated, even if it requires creating additional seats.

What happens in case of a tie?

The admission policy addresses situations where multiple candidates obtain the same category-wise rank and apply for admission to a particular programme.

If the number of available seats in a category is lower than the number of candidates holding the same rank, all eligible candidates will still be offered admission.

Also Read: JoSAA Counselling 2026 begins today; Check registration process, eligibility, fees and documents required

Additional seats to be created

To ensure fairness, institutions will create the required number of extra seats whenever such a situation arises.

Key points of the policy include:

  • No candidate with a valid category-wise rank will be denied admission solely because of a tie.
  • Additional seats will be created to accommodate all candidates sharing the same rank.
  • The rule applies when the number of tied candidates exceeds the available seats under a specific category.
  • The measure is intended to maintain equity and transparency in the admission process.

Also Read: No secret formula, just smart preparation: 7 lessons from JEE advanced toppers

Ensuring fairness in admissions

The provision has been introduced to prevent deserving candidates from being disadvantaged due to factors beyond their control.

Since candidates with identical ranks have demonstrated the same level of performance, authorities have decided against using arbitrary methods to exclude some applicants.

Education experts say the move will strengthen confidence in the admission system by ensuring that candidates with equal merit receive equal opportunities.

 

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