JoSAA Counselling Registration, Choice Filling 2025 Begins Today At josaa.nic.in- Check Steps To Register, List Of Documents Required

JoSAA Counselling Registration 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has begun the JoSAA Counselling 2025 process today, June 3, 2025. Eligible candidates can register and begin choice filling for admission to top engineering institutions by visiting the official website — josaa.nic.in — starting from 10 AM. As per the official schedule, the registration and choice filling window will remain open until June 12, 2025. Only those who have qualified in JEE Main 2025 or JEE Advanced 2025 are eligible to participate in the counselling.

The seat allocation process will take place over five rounds, followed by a sixth and final round exclusively for admissions to IITs. Additionally, a special round for NIT+ system institutes will be conducted after the conclusion of the standard JoSAA rounds. Candidates who clear the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will be able to submit their AAT-specific choices from June 8, after the declaration of AAT results.

Based on the choices filled by June 8, JoSAA will release the first mock seat allocation on June 9. A second mock allocation will be shared on June 11 to help candidates assess and refine their preferences. Students can then make changes and lock their final choices by the deadline on June 12. After verifying and reconciling the data, JoSAA will announce the first round of seat allotment on June 14.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Schedule

Event Date Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA starts June 3, 2025 AAT-specific choice filling starts (after AAT result declaration) June 8, 2025 Pre-payment of the JoSAA seat acceptance fee starts June 3, 2025 Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on choices filled by June 8 June 9, 2025 Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on choices filled by June 10 June 11, 2025 Candidates can lock their choices June 11, 2025 Candidate registration and choice filling ends (Auto/System Locking of Choices) June 12, 2025 Pre-payment of JoSAA seat acceptance fee ends June 12, 2025 Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation by JoSAA June 13, 2025

JoSAA Counselling Registration 2025: Check list of documents required

Class 10 mark sheet or certificate, Aadhaar card, or birth certificate (as proof of date of birth)

Class 12 mark sheet

Category certificate

Original PwD certificate

Original certificate for candidates with less than 40% disability but having difficulty in writing

Crossed bank cheque copy or image of the passbook showing the bank account details

Medical certificate

OCI certificate or PIO card

Passport or citizenship certificate

JoSAA Counselling Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official JoSAA website – josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration' link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration details and log in to your account.

Step 4: Complete the application process, make the required payment, and submit the form.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and print it for future reference.

The counselling process is held to allocate seats in BTech programmes offered by top engineering institutes across the country, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other government-funded technical institutions (GFTIs).