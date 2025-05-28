JoSAA Counselling Schedule 2025 Released At josaa.nic.in- Check Details Here
JoSAA Counselling 2025: The counselling will take place in five main rounds, followed by a sixth round exclusively for IITs, details below.
JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially released the detailed schedule for JoSAA Counselling 2025. As per the announcement, the registration and choice filling process for admission to top engineering institutes across India will begin on June 3, 2025, via the official website — josaa.nic.in. Only candidates who have qualified JEE Main 2025 or JEE Advanced 2025 are eligible to participate in the counselling process. The counselling will take place in five main rounds, followed by a sixth round exclusively for IITs. Additionally, there will be one extra round for the NIT+ system after the completion of the standard JoSAA rounds.
The JEE Advanced 2025 results will be announced by IIT Kanpur on June 2, 2025, and will be available on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who qualify the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can begin filling AAT-specific choices from June 8, following the result declaration. The first mock seat allocation based on choices entered till June 8 will be released on June 9, giving students an idea of potential seat allotments. A second mock allocation will be published on June 11. Candidates must lock their final choices by June 12. After data reconciliation and verification, the first round of seat allocation will be declared on June 14.
JoSAA Counselling 2025: Important dates
|Event
|Date
|Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA starts
|June 3, 2025
|AAT-specific choice filling starts (after AAT result declaration)
|June 8, 2025
|Pre-payment of the JoSAA seat acceptance fee starts
|June 3, 2025
|Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on choices filled by June 8
|June 9, 2025
|Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on choices filled by June 10
|June 11, 2025
|Candidates can lock their choices
|June 11, 2025
|Candidate registration and choice filling ends (Auto/System Locking of Choices)
|June 12, 2025
|Pre-payment of JoSAA seat acceptance fee ends
|June 12, 2025
|Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation by JoSAA
|June 13, 2025
The counselling process is conducted to allocate seats in BTech programmes offered by leading institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other government-funded technical institutions (GFTIs).
