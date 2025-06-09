JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2025: Mock Seat Allotment 1 OUT At josaa.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the first mock seat allocation list today, i.e. 9th June, 2025. All the candidates will be able to check the result on the official website, josaa.nic.in. Candidates will have to enter their JEE Main application number along with the password to access the list.

Candidates must know that this JoSAA mock seat allotment is provisional only to give an idea to the students of their expected seats. The main allotment will be done on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates on 8th June, 2025. This provisional allotment will also give a chance to the students to change their preferences. The second mock seat allotment will take place on 11th June, 2025.

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official JoSAA website- josaa.nic.in

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘JoSAA Seat Allotment 1’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your JEE Main roll number and password, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, the provisional Seat Allotment letter will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check and download the seat allotment letter for future use.

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2025: Counselling Schedule

The first mock allotment will be displayed on June 9, 2025, at 2 PM, followed by the second mock allotment on June 11, 2025, at 12:30 PM. Choice locking for candidates will begin on June 11, 2025, while the last date for choice filling and fee payment is June 12, 2025, by 5 PM. JoSAA will conduct data verification on June 13, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment results are scheduled to be released on June 14, 2025, at 10 AM. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.