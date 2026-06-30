/JoSAA Round 2 seat allotment 2026: Result to be out today at 5 PM; Check steps to download and counselling schedule

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority is all set to release the Round 2 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2026 today. Candidates who are waiting for their allotment can check the result online once it is officially announced.
According to the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), the Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on June 30, 2026, at 5 pm. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website after the link becomes active.
To check the results, candidates need to log in with their JEE Main 2026 application number, password, and security pin. Your allotment letter will then show. The allotment letter will show the institute and course assigned based on rank, category, choices filled, and seat availability.
Round 2 result: June 30, 2026 (5 pm)
Online reporting, document upload, query response: June 30 (5 pm) to July 3, 2026
Fee payment deadline: July 3, 2026 (5 pm)
Fee payment issue resolution: July 4, 2026 (5 pm)
Withdrawal/exit window: July 1 (10 am) to July 3 (5 pm), 2026
Last date to respond to withdrawal/document queries: July 5, 2026 (5 pm)
If you've been allotted a seat in Round 2, you need to complete online reporting within the window to accept the seat, upload your documents, pay the acceptance fee, and respond to any verification queries that come up. Want out instead? You can withdraw or exit during the dates listed above.
Visit the official JoSAA website
Click the Round 2 seat allotment result link
Log in with your application number and password
Check which institute and course you've landed in
Download it and keep it somewhere safe
JoSAA will also release the cut-off ranks after announcing the Round 2 results. These cut-offs will show the opening and closing ranks for different institutes and courses, helping students understand admission trends and predict chances in upcoming rounds
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official JoSAA website for the latest updates on counselling results and further rounds. Staying updated and completing all steps on time is important to secure admission to the desired institute.
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