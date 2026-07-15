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JoSAA round 4 seat allotment 2026 today at 5 PM; Check important dates, schedule, and admission process

JoSAA will release the Round 4 seat allotment result today at 5 PM, and candidates must complete online reporting and fee payment within the given deadline. Students should check their allotment status on the official website and finish all admission formalities on time to secure their seat.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 01:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
JoSAA round 4 seat allotment 2026 today at 5 PM; Check important dates, schedule, and admission process
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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