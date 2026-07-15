/JoSAA round 4 seat allotment 2026 today at 5 PM; Check important dates, schedule, and admission process

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to release the Round 4 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2026 at 5 PM on July 10. Candidates who have participated in the counselling process can check their results online. After the allotment, students must complete the required admission steps within the given deadline to secure their seat.
The Round 4 seat allotment result will be available on the official JoSAA website. Candidates who are allotted a seat in this round need to complete the online reporting process. This includes paying the seat acceptance fee, uploading documents, and responding to any queries raised by the authorities.
Round 4 Seat Allotment Result: July 10, 2026 (5 PM)
Online Reporting (Fee Payment & Document Upload): July 10 to July 13, 2026
Last Date to Pay Seat Acceptance Fee: July 13, 2026 (5 PM)
Resolution of Fee Payment Issues: July 14, 2026 (by 5 PM)
Withdrawal/Exit Window for IITs/IISc: July 11 (10 AM) to July 14 (5 PM)
Last Date to Respond to Withdrawal Query: July 15, 2026
Round 5 Seat Allotment (Final for IITs/IISc): July 16, 2026 (5 PM)
Round 5 Fee Payment Deadline: July 20, 2026 (5 PM)
1. Visit the official website: josaa.nic.in
2. Click on the "Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2026" link
3. Log in using your JEE Main or JEE Advanced details
4. Check your allotted institute and course
5. Download and save the allotment letter
If you are allotted a seat, make sure to complete all the steps within the deadline. This includes paying the fee, uploading documents, and replying to any queries. Missing any step may lead to the cancellation of your allotted seat.
For students chasing admission into IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs, JoSAA counselling is a make-or-break stretch. Keep checking the official website regularly, and knock out every formality on time; that's really the whole game here. Stay on top of it, follow the deadlines closely, and admission should go through without a hitch.
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