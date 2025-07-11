JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2025: Round 5 Result To Be Released Today At josaa.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the seat allotment results for Round 5 of JoSAA Counselling 2025 on July 11, 2025. Candidates who applied for counselling can check their results by visiting the official website — josaa.nic.in — where a direct link to the seat allotment result will be made available. Once the allotment is announced, selected candidates must complete the online reporting process, which includes paying the seat acceptance fee, uploading the required documents, and responding to any queries raised during verification. This reporting window will be open from July 11 to July 14, 2025.

The last date to make the fee payment is July 14, and any fee-related issues or pending queries must be resolved by July 15, 2025. Additionally, candidates who wish to withdraw their allotted seat or exit from the seat allocation process can do so between July 12 and July 14, 2025. If any queries are raised regarding the withdrawal, candidates must respond by July 15, 2025.

It’s important for all participants to keep track of these deadlines and follow the instructions on the official JoSAA portal to avoid disqualification or missing out on further rounds.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official JoSAA website — josaa.nic.in.

On the homepage, find and click the link for "JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result."

A login page will appear — enter your credentials such as application number and password.

Click on the "Submit" button to view your allotment status.

Once displayed, review your seat allotment details carefully and download the result page.

Take a printout of the allotment result for future reference during the admission process.

JoSAA counselling facilitates admission to 127 institutions for the 2025–26 academic session. This includes 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), IIEST Shibpur, 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and 47 other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). All admissions are managed through a single centralized platform.