JPSC Civil Service Examn 2024 Registration Begins At jpsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

JPSC Registration 2024: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has begun the registration process for the Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Examination 2024. Candidates can fill out the JPSC application form 2024 by going to the JPSC official website, jpsc.gov.in. The application deadline is February 29.

The JPSC recruiting drive intends to fill 342 posts, including tax officer, jail superintendent, probation officer, labour superintendent, and so on. The JPSC Civil Services preliminary exam is set to begin on March 17. Candidates from the Unreserved (UR), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories would have to pay an application fee of Rs100. Candidates from the SC, ST, and PWD categories must pay Rs 50.

JPSC Civil Service 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the JPSC's official website, jpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, navigate to the online application tab.

Click the Civil Services Exam 2024 application link.

Fill out the registration form by completing the basics.

Log in using the credentials generated upon registration and complete the application form.

Submit the required documents and pay the application cost.

Submit the JPSC registration form and keep the printout for future reference.

According to the JPSC official notification, candidates who achieve the minimum qualifying marks of 40% in the aggregate will be considered for JPSC main examination.