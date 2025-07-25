JPSC Civil Services Final Result 2025 Released At jpsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JPSC Civil Services Final Result 2025: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has officially released the final result for the Combined Civil Services Examination 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official JPSC website at jpsc.gov.in. The final selection list includes important details such as the names of the selected candidates, their application numbers, categories, and the specific state services they have been allotted.

This recruitment process was held to fill a total of 342 vacancies in various departments under the Jharkhand state government. To be eligible for the exam, candidates were required to hold a graduation degree from a recognised university or institution. In terms of age, applicants had to be between 21 and 35 years old as of the cut-off date. However, candidates from reserved categories were given age relaxation as per the government norms.

JPSC Civil Services Final Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the “Results” section or click on the link for the final result of the Combined Civil Services Exam 2023.

Step 3: Open the result PDF that lists the names of the selected candidates.

Step 4: Use the search function (Ctrl + F) to quickly locate your name or application number.

Step 5: Check the details mentioned next to your name, including your category and the service you’ve been allotted.

Step 6: Download the result PDF and save a copy for future reference.

JPSC Civil Services Final Result 2025: Exam pattern

The Combined Civil Services Examination was conducted in two key stages: the Preliminary exam and the Main exam, which comprised written tests and a personal interview. To advance to the Main stage, candidates needed to score a minimum of 40% in the Preliminary exam. However, qualifying marks were relaxed for candidates belonging to reserved categories, as per applicable rules. It’s important to highlight that marks from Paper 1 (Language section covering General Hindi and General English) were considered qualifying only. These scores were not included while preparing the shortlist for the interview or the final merit list.