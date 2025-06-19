JPSC FRO Prelims 2025 Admit Card Released At jpsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

JPSC FRO Prelims 2025 Admit Card: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has officially released the admit card for the Forest Range Officer Preliminary Examination 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves and are interested in appearing for the exam can now download their admit card from the official website- jpsc.gov.in.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill the 170 posts for the FRO. Candidates will have to login into their profile via One Time Registration (OTR) to access their admit card. The preliminary examination for the Forest Range Officer will take place on 29th June, 2025.

JPSC FRO Prelims 2025 Admit Card: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- jpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘One Time Registration (OTR)’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Login into your profile by entering your email id and one time password and then submit it.

Step 4: After submission, you will be logged in into your account.

Step 5: Now find the section of ‘Admit Card’ on the dashboard and click on it.

Step 6: Now click on the ‘JPSC Forest Range Officer Prelims Admit Card 2025’.

Step 7: Your admit card will appear on your screen, check all the details.

Step 8: Download and print out your hall ticket for the day of the examination.

The FRO recruitment is done in multiple stages, first stage is Preliminary examination which is an objective type examination and the second stage is mains examination which is a descriptive type exam and next stage is Interview and a physical test then last is Medical examination. Selected candidates will have to clear all the rounds individually. Candidates must know that the admit card is a document for the examination and they must carry it with themselves to the examination centre on the day of the exam. Additionally, they are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.